Covid scare: Punjab numbers see fourfold rise in 3 days

While testing numbers are yet to pick up, Covid cases are rising in Punjab since the last few days. The tally has risen from 51 cases on December 28 to 221 on December 31.

A total of 15,553 tests were done Friday out of which 221 tested positive. On Thursday, 15,171 were tested out of which 167 were found to be positive.

On December 29 (Wednesday), the state touched triple digit mark after a long gap thus reporting 100 cases, while 16,174 samples were tested.

Out of 11,126 samples, 51 had tested positive on December 28.

On Friday, maximum cases were reported from Patiala (71), while Pathankot reported 37 new cases.

On Thursday, Pathankot had reported 46 new cases while Patiala had reported 39 new cases. Both these districts of Punjab are reporting the maximum new cases during the past 3 days.

Mohali reported 25 new cases on Friday, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported 19 and 18 cases, respectively.

Barnala, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga, Sangrur and Tarn Taran are the 6 districts which didn’t report any case on Friday.

Meanwhile, positivity has started increasing in across districts of Punjab including the whole state overall.

However, large gatherings are happening in Punjab in the form of protests by government employees, farmer unions and even political gatherings are happening at various parts of this poll-bound state. Masks too are totally missing from public spaces, while only 44 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.

Deputy CM O P Soni, however, maintains that the state has enough arrangements for the possible third wave.