Covid positive patient dies at Faridkot, attendants allege medical negligence

Jagroop Singh; (right) Randeep Singh, his cousin, in the isolation ward of Faridkot Medical College and Hospital. Jagroop Singh; (right) Randeep Singh, his cousin, in the isolation ward of Faridkot Medical College and Hospital.

In yet another incident of medical negligence in Faridkot Medical College, relatives of a 51-year-old positive patient have alleged that he was not provided proper care due to which he died on Friday morning. He was made to sit in a wheelchair for two hours. Later in isolation ward, his wife stayed overnight in the ward exposing herself to infection. Even a cousin wearing a PPE kit went to Covid ward for 20 minutes to see his patient.

Randeep Singh, a resident of Fairdkot city area, said, “My cousin Jagroop Singh, 51, had an old liver problem. He lived at Roopnagar village of Ganganagar district. He was a marginal farmer. On August 4, he along with his wife came to me as his health was deteriorating and we took him to medical college. His village is in Karanpur constituency of Ganganagar which is close to Punjab border. Hence they preferred to come to Faridkot. However, to our surprise, he was made to sit in a wheelchair for two hours in `Medicine- 2′ ward and later we were told to take him to Medicine -1 ward as there was no bed in Medicine-2 ward. It was night by the time we went to Medicine -1 ward where we found no emergency doctor. Hence, we went to emergency as the patient was feeling breathless apart from having liver disorder. However, from emergency, we were referred to isolation ward meant for suspected Covid patients. As we could not find any healthcare in the isolation ward, his wife Rajwinder Kaur stayed inside the isolation ward to take care of him as he could not even get up to drink water.”

Randeep Singh added, “On the morning of August 5, he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, his wife and I were tested negative, though we were in close contact with the patient. His wife even stayed inside the ward. By 4 pm, he was shifted into Covid ward and we were told that no one can go in that ward. About 7 on the evening of August 6, I requested the staff that I want to see my cousin once and I went inside wearing PPE kit for 20 minutes and served him water and juice. Similarly, a female patient in the same ward was also visited by her husband wearing PPE kit. If we have to take care of our patients in PPE kits, for what staff is inside the wards? Patients even told me that he did not get proper food and water in Covid ward. At 6.30 on Friday morning, I got a call to give consent for putting patient on ventilator. I came running and signed the form and by 8.30 am, my cousin was declared dead.”

He added, “We have not been given the body and have been told that it will be sent to Roopnagar village in Rajasthan which is 200 km from Faridkot. His wife is in my house and we don’t know when they will send the body. His family is upset. I am surprised as to why medical staff refrain from going inside Covid wards.”

Earlier, a 45-year-old assistant professor at a Abohar college had died at Faridkot. His wife had alleged negligence. The patient had turned out to be negative after his death. An inquiry into the case is on.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, medical superintendent of medical college, said, “If patient’s attendants had any problem, they should have raised the matter with me. I am available 24×7. Moreover, I am surprised as to how his wife stayed overnight in isolation ward. I will get an inquiry conducted into the entire episode. This patient was very sick and was having liver disorder. We provided him treatment as per his symptoms. However, in our country, attendants feel that they must go inside wards. They should not expose themselves by going inside. I have entire details of doctors and nursing staff on duties in all wards. I will look into suggestion of displaying screens outside isolation wards.”

Dr Rajeev Joshi, however, denied that no food or water was being provided inside wards. “We are providing all diets. These are baseless allegations. These days critical patients are increasing in numbers and our doctors are really working hard,” he said.

