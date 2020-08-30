Covid patient falls to death from 2nd floor of Faridkot hospital

Surinder Singh, a relative, said that for two hours hospital staff kept telling them that he had fled. Later, Gora Singh's body was found from the duct. (Representational)

A Covid-19 patient fell to his death from the second floor of Government Medical College, Faridkot in an accident that has family is now blaming on the hospital’s negligence.

The ward where the patient, Gora Singh, was kept had only one bathroom. Family sources claimed that due to lack of proper lighting in the ward, Gora accidentally fell through the drainage duct that was open inside the bathroom.

Surinder Singh, a relative, said that for two hours hospital staff kept telling them that he had fled. Later, Gora Singh’s body was found from the duct.

He added that Gora was admitted on Friday afternoon, and since family members are not allowed inside, it was the duty of the hospital staff to ensure his wellbeing. Surinder Singh said that he will be meeting the SDM on Monday to get his statement recorded.

Recently, Congress MLA from Faridkot, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, had also stated that daily 20-25 complaints were coming to him regarding poor treatment in this medical college and he had even written to Punjab CM as well regarding this.

Meanwhile in Muktsar’s village Bhutiwala, a team of doctors faced protest from locals during their testing drive. Only 20 samples had been collected during a testing camp, when villagers protested. Protest was organised by village branch of BKU (Sidhupur) and Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union due to which doctors had to go back.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.