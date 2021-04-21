Covid patient dies by suicide at Ludhaina civil hospital

A 35-year-old died by suicide inside the emergency Covid ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Tuesday.

Satpal, a resident of Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri, was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Satpal was first admitted to Krishna hospital last week for a stomach surgery. After he tested positive before the surgery, his family shifted him to PGI and on Monday, he was shifted to Ludhiana civil hospital. ACP Waryam Singh said, “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, the nurse had gone to give him an injection and he was doing fine. He was alone in this ward. After sometime when staff went inside again, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Police present inside the civil hospital premises immediately started inquiry.”

A relative of Satpal said that he was facing financial problems and was upset because of that. He is survived by his wife and two minor daughters aged 7 and 10.