Thapar institute confers honorary degree on Mumbai MC chief for Covid management

It was a proud homecoming for Iqbal Singh Chahal (55), a native of Punjab’s Mansa, who was Monday awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) honorary doctorate by his alma mater, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), during a special convocation at its Patiala campus.

A 1989-batch IAS officer, currently posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai, Chahal was honoured for his “exemplary Covid management in Mumbai” as the chief of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Chahal said that he was honored to be the first alumnus of Thapar Institute to receive the honorary degree from his alma mater. “From 1994 to 2013, there were seven recipients of this honorary degree but none of them were alumni of Thapar Institute. They included personalities such as (former Prime Minister) Dr Manmohan Singh, (former Punjab chief minister) Capt Amarinder Singh, (Infosys co-founder) Nandan Nilekani, and (senior journalist) Shekhar Gupta among others. I am happy that I am the only alumni to be given this honor. In the past eight years, no one got it,” said Chahal.

A native of Joga-ralla village of Mansa, Chahal said that he had graduated in electronics and communication engineering from Thapar Institute in 1987, before joining the IAS in 1989.

Thapar Institute, which is ranked 23rd in engineering category and 26th in university category in NIRF, in a statement said it was honouring Chahal “for his exceptional work as Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai in leading fight against 2nd wave of the pandemic” .

“Chahal restructured the entire Covid response mechanism in Mumbai, successfully managing the massive requirements of critical supplies in the mega city. His decisive approach saved Mumbai from the large-scale calamities due to Covid. In recognition of his commitment to social causes and exemplary contributions in the field, he is being awarded the degree of Doctor of Science (honorary),” it said.

A total of 2,319 degrees were awarded during the 35th convocation of Thapar Institute including 80 PhDs and 1672 BE/BTech. Forty students were given medals/awards in different categories.