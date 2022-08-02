Covid cases up 260%, deaths more than double in one month

Punjab added 9,524 new coronavirus infections in the month of July, registering an over 260 per cent increase over the 2,631 patients it had added in its tally in June. The state also recorded 46 Covid-related fatalities in July — again an over 100 per cent jump over the 22 deaths in June.

The positivity rate too has shot up from 1.54 per cent on July 1 to 4.68 per cent on July 31. The state had till July 31 recorded a cumulative 7,73,995 Covid cases and 20,380 deaths.

It needs to be mentioned that Punjab had recorded 3,910 new Covid-19 patients in the period April 1 to June 30. In the same period, 28 Covid-related deaths were recorded. The number of patients and deaths thus went up by 143 per cent and 64 per cent in July.

Among others, Punjab Cabinet ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Anmol Gagan Mann tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past while Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was placed under isolation after coming in direct contact with Bains.

While the rising number of new infections and fatalities have set alarm bells ringing, they are in sharp contrast with patients in hospitals where the numbers are still low, a per the daily medical bulletin released by the Punjab government.

As of July 31, there were 3,121 active patients, including 86 on oxygen support, 14 in level-3 care and two on ventilator support.

Apart from this, many patients with symptoms of fatigue, sore throat, headache, and fever etc are getting treated without getting tested for Covid, said health experts who have been keeping a watch on the trend. They said, the actual number of patients are likely to be much higher. The doctors indicated that despite the steady rise in positivity rate, the number of patients seeking hospitalisation is far less. They indicated it to the infection being less severe in those who are fully vaccinated, or have had taken booster shot. The number of daily tests is still less than 15,000, despite the fact that the positivity rate has more than doubled.

However, the health department maintains that it is fully prepared to deal with patients. They said the number of level 2 and level 3 (ICU with ventilator support) beds have been increased for Covid patients.

According to information from the nodal office for Covid, during the second and third wave, the government had earmarked 11,000 beds in both private as well as government hospitals for Covid patients. It has now been increased to 14,518 beds. All level 2 beds will have oxygen supply facility, while for level 3 patients, the government has added another 145 beds to the existing 3,000. One Liquid medical oxygen storage plant has come up in every district while 87 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants are already existing.

Meanwhile, 272 persons tested positive on August 1 while two more persons died due to Covid on Monday, as per a state health bulletin. Positivity rate on the day dropped to 3.53% . A total of 101 patients were on oxygen suport as on August 1while 15 were in ICU and one on ventilator support