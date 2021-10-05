Covid: 66% of Punjab population vaccinated with first dose

Nearly 66 per cent of Punjab’s eligible population has been administered first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as per the latest data. Till Monday, Punjab had administered a total of 1.98 crore vaccine doses (both first and second dose combined).

As per the CoWIN dashboard, the state has administered 1.46 crore first doses, which is 66.44% of its total eligible estimated population of 2.21 crore. A total of 51.64 lakh people have got the second dose too. The doses include 1.75 crore of Covishield and 22.85 lakh doses of Covaxin.

Among districts, Ludhiana leads the tally with 29.23 lakh doses administered while Barnala (3.70 lakh doses) is at the bottom.

Nodal offficer for Covid 19 in Punjab, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said that initially total eligible population in state was estimated at 2.06 crore, as per Census 2011, of which 70% has received the first dose. He said the Centre later revised the figure for eligile population to 2.21 crore. “The vaccine supply is still erratic and there was an extreme shortage for past 3-4 days. We are using doses without any wastage,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 18 fresh Covid cases and one death over last 24 hours. At least 25 patients are on oxygen support and 10 admitted to critical care level-3 facilities. A total of 16,521 patients have due to Covid in Punjab till now.

Punjab’s total estimated eligible population: 2.21 crore

Total doses given: 1.98 crore

First doses: 1.98 crore (66.44%)

Second dose: 51.64 lakh (23.36%)