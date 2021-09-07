Court orders AAP leader’s arrest for not showing up, he says will attend next hearing

A Ludhiana court Monday issued arrest warrants against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the defamation case filed against him by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Damanbir Singh Sobti, counsel for Majithia, said that Sanjay Singh did not come for hearing Monday following which the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimran Singh dismissed his exemption application and also directed Ludhiana police to arrest the AAP leader and produce him before the court on September 17.

“AAP leader Sanjay Singh had filed an application in the court seeking exemption from hearing citing some important meeting. However, the court dismissed his exemption application and said that of 71 hearings of the case held till now, AAP leader has attended only 4. Issuing arrest warrants against Sanjay Singh, the court has directed Ludhiana police to arrest him and produce him before court on September 17. The court has also forfeited the bail bonds which were submitted in the court by Sanjay Singh,” said advocate Sobti.

SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal was also present in the court Monday for his cross-examination. “However, a counsel representing AAP leader sought more time from the court due to which Grewal’s cross examination could not be done today,” said Sobti.

Explaining his absence in a tweet, Sanjay Singh wrote: “I respect the court of law. Today was the 13th day ritual after my grandfather’s demise due to which I could not attend the court hearing in Ludhiana. I will attend the next hearing as per court order.”

Majithia had filed defamation suit against Sanjay Singh in the Ludhiana court on January 12, 2016 under the sections 499 and 500 of IPC.

The SAD leader had claimed that he was ‘defamed’ without ‘any evidence’ by AAP leader who called him a ‘drug dealer’ and further remarked that ‘when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia in jail.’

As per Majithia, this statement was made in December 2015 by Sanjay Singh during Jor Mela political conference at Fatehgarh Sahib.