Court dismisses ex-DGP’s plea challenging closure report in Ludhiana City Centre scam

The Ludhiana court of Sessions Judge Gurbir Singh dismissed application filed by Punjab’s ex-Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini Wednesday in alleged Ludhiana City Centre scam in which Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, his son Raninder Singh and others are among the key accused.

The court in its verbal orders pronounced Thursday, said, “Vigilance bureau is the complainant in the case. The applicant (Saini) is neither an informant, nor an aggrieved. He was only supervising officer during investigation. The application is dismissed.”

Questioning clean chit given to CM Amarinder Singh and other accused in the case, Saini — on November 28, 2018 — had filed an application in court saying that he should be heard once before court accepts cancellation report filed by vigilance and that he has ‘sensitive information’ (being the director vigilance from 2007-2012) which he wants to submit in a sealed envelope.

His counsel Ramanpreet Singh Sandhu, said, “The applicant filed by ex-DGP Saini, in which we requested to submit some sensitive information related to the case and become a party, has been dismissed. The court said that my client is neither an informant, nor an aggrieved and that vigilance bureau (VB) was the complainant in the case. We have decided to move Punjab and Haryana High Court and file a petition there. Sumedh Singh Saini will be moving High Court within a week.”

Also present in the court room were Punjab director prosecution Vijay Singla and district attorney Ravinder Abrol. Director prosecution Singla said, “The court has noted that Saini was only a supervising officer during probe. His application has been dismissed. Now arguments on cancellation report will start on next date of hearing following which court will decide matter further.”

The court further announced March 28 as the next date of hearing.