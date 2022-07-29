Court issues arrest warrant against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief

July 29, 2022 9:36:01 pm
The Ludhiana court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Kakkar on Friday issued arrest warrants against Congress leader and former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, in an alleged corruption case involving illegal sale of plots.
The court has ordered the Punjab vigilance bureau to arrest Balasubramanium and produce him on or before August 26.
On Thursday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had booked six Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials, including Balasubramanium, for alleged corruption in sale of plots.
Another accused Sandeep Sharma, PA to the former chairman, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced in court and sent in three-days of police remand, said a vigilance bureau official.
“Two other accused — executive officer Kuljit Kaur and sales clerk Parveen Kumar — who are already in jail in another bribery case, are being brought on production warrant for interrogation in this case,” added the official.
Subscriber Only Stories
Apart from Balasubramanium, five others booked by the vigilance bureau include executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, SDO Ankit Narang, junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal and Sandeep Sharma, who was the PA to former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman.
The fresh FIR has been registered two weeks after two of these officials—- Kuljit Kaur and Parveen Kumar —- were arrested by vigilance sleuths on July 14 after they were allegedly caught accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for the re-allotment of a booth, the complaint of a local resident.
A senior officer of the vigilance bureau said that during investigations in the bribery case of July 14, it has been found that Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials “adopted corrupt practices” in the allotment of several plots. The officer further said that these plots were under the Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, but were instead allotted to ‘unauthorised persons’ after taking huge amounts of bribe.
It was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots had been allotted to some unauthorised persons, violating prescribed rules , the officer added.
An FIR under the sections 7, 7-A, 8, 12, 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against six officials at Economic Offences Wing of Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
1st T20I: Rohit falls after fifty, IND six down
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
Meat shops in municipal limits to stay closed for 9 days during Jain festival: Gurgaon civic body
Court issues arrest warrant against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Moga district selected by GoI for solid waste management in villages
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon takes off in Hollywood
Congress ideologically incoherent; regional parties have right-of-centre inclinations: CPI
Appoint psychiatric counsellor in every school in Tamil Nadu: HC
Tripura: Victims displaced by insurgency seek rehabilitation, compensation
Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris Rock: ‘I’m here whenever you are ready to talk’
With snatch improvement on her mind, Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold at CWG 2022
Karthi’s Viruman gets new release date
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee