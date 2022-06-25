Regularly monitor cotton fields for pink bollworm, says Punjab Agricultural University

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana, Friday said that farmers in the state should regularly monitor their cotton crop fields to check pink bollworm incidence.

“Cotton growers should monitor their fields regularly for the incidence of pink bollworm (PBW),” advised Dr Vijay Kumar, senior entomologist, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), while speaking at a live programme. It was important to study the resources of PBW to tackle it, he said, while stressing upon the farmers to contact PAU

experts on noticing the attack and follow recommended practices for its management.

Dr Pratiba Vyas, a microbiology expert, said that biofertilizers were low cost, eco-friendly, pollution free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.

The Uuniversity has recommended biofertilizers for rice, wheat, maize, sugarcane, onion, potato, turmeric, berseem, lucerne, pigeon-pea, soybean, moong, field pea, urdbean, etc. she informed, while adding that the adoption of this technology has seen a jump in Punjab during the last few years.

Sandeep Sofat, General Manager, Markfed, provided tips for the marketing of moong crop.