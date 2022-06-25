scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Regularly monitor cotton fields for pink bollworm, says Punjab Agricultural University

Dr Pratiba Vyas, a microbiology expert, said that biofertilizers were low cost, eco-friendly, pollution free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: June 25, 2022 9:08:35 am
Regularly monitor cotton fields for pink bollworm, says Punjab Agricultural UniversitySandeep Sofat, General Manager, Markfed, provided tips for the marketing of moong crop. (File)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ludhiana, Friday said that farmers in the state should regularly monitor their cotton crop fields to check pink bollworm incidence.

“Cotton growers should monitor their fields regularly for the incidence of pink bollworm (PBW),” advised Dr Vijay Kumar, senior entomologist, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), while speaking at a live programme. It was important to study the resources of PBW to tackle it, he said, while stressing upon the farmers to contact PAU
experts on noticing the attack and follow recommended practices for its management.

Dr Pratiba Vyas, a microbiology expert, said that biofertilizers were low cost, eco-friendly, pollution free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.

The Uuniversity has recommended biofertilizers for rice, wheat, maize, sugarcane, onion, potato, turmeric, berseem, lucerne, pigeon-pea, soybean, moong, field pea, urdbean, etc. she informed, while adding that the adoption of this technology has seen a jump in Punjab during the last few years.

Best of Express Premium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...Premium
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
More Premium Stories >>

Sandeep Sofat, General Manager, Markfed, provided tips for the marketing of moong crop.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement