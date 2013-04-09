Cops rope in RITES to handle traffic woes

The Ludhiana Traffic Police on Monday sought help from RITES  an engineering consultancy firm specialising in transport infrastructure  to deal with traffic woes in the city. In a meeting held at Zone D office of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Monday,traffic police personnel,MC officials and representatives of RITES held discussions on ways to tackle traffic issues.

RITES in coordination with the MC and traffic police will submit a final report of plans discussed in the meeting in a weeks time and then it will be executed accordingly, MC Commissioner R K Verma told Ludhiana Newsline. The meeting also saw the participation of ACP (Traffic) Dhruman Nimbale. RITES has prepared a city mobility plan to ease the traffic situation and meeting was called to discuss that. Various problematic areas and their possible solutions were also discussed. RITES suggested some short term relief ideas like where the U-turns should be opened and closed and also construction of possible bridges for long term solutions, Verma added. He further said that three department will co-operate to find solutions to the growing traffic chaos in Ludhiana.

