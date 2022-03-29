Cops resort to lathicharge as farmers hold revenue officials hostage

A group of farmers demanding relief for damage to their cotton crop by pink bollworm allegedly held several government officials hostage for several hours inside the Lambi tehsil office in Muktsar district following which police resorted to a lathicharge and freed a naib-tehsildar and patwaris among others.

The incident took place late in the night on Monday. On Tuesday, revenue officials proceeded went on strike to protest against the hostage situation. The farmers, all owing allegiance to BKU Ugrahan, claimed that seven of their members got injured in the lathicharge.

Police later lodged an FIR against 10 farmers by name and 100 unidentified persons. Following the registration of FIR, BKU Ugrahan members launched a pakka dharna outside tehsil office.

Those booked include Gurpal Singh Singhewala, president, BKU Ugrahan’s Lambi block unit.

Singhewala said, “Pink bollworm attack damaged a major portion of the cotton crop in Muktsar but hardly any farmer has been given compensation. We had been staging dharnas since September last year. On February 7, we staged dharna outside tehsil office as in the girdwari report, only six villages were included even as damage to crop was reported from more than 30 villages of Lambi. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajdeep Kaur had at that time assured to include the rest of villages in the report but nothing happened till date. So we started another dharna on March 28 outside tehsil office. Tehsildar Ravinder Singh wasn’t allowed to go home. At about 11.30 pm, police resorted to lathicharge.”

Harpal Singh Killianwali, who has also been named in the FIR, said the dharna outside the tehsil office will continue till the time the revenue department don’t include farmers of all villages in the girdawri report. “We also want the FIR against us to be quashed,” he said.

Contacted, Muktsar’s Deputy Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan, confirmed that farmers had earlier staged a dharna on February 7 demanding compensation. “A number of them had not submitted the necessary documents. We later issued a public notice in the last week of February. Of the total 6,600 beneficiaries, only 2,600 had submitted the documents. The Chief Minister has said that those who haven’t submitted their account numbers will be paid compensation through cheques, but written orders are yet to be issued,” the DC said.

The senior official said that on Monday, farmers again sat on dharna outside tehsil office and demanded that farmers of 30 villages who grew cotton should be compensated, irrespective of crop loss. “We asked them to fill a form, which can substantiate crop production of two years so that loss can be assessed, but they refused to fill any form. As employees were wrongfully detained, hence mild force was used to bring them out,” said Sudan.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik denied reports that police had used force against farmers to free the officials.

Malik said 12 government officials were held hostage. The SSP said senior police officers and the subdivisional magistrate there tried to placate them and assured a meeting with higher officials to address their concerns. “But they were adamant and the officials were held hostage until late in the night,” PTI quoted Malik as saying.

He said keeping in view the safety of those taken hostage, the administration directed police to take them out safely. Malik denied reports that police had used force against farmers to free the officials.

“We freed the officials in a restrained and peaceful manner. No force was used. Before moving to free the officials, we requested them (farmers) many times that they can hold their dharna but the government officials performing their duty cannot be taken captive,” he told PTI.

DC Sudan said he was aware of the dharna by farmers’ union and the protest by the revenue officials. “We are trying to get the issue resolved. CM is likely to talk to the revenue officials as well as the farmers,” he said.

The issue has come up as a challenge for the newly formed AAP government in state.

Bhupinder Singh Channu, a resident of Channu village in the district and one of the 10 named in the FIR, said, “Earlier AAP used to condemn the Akali Dal and the Congress for using force on protesters. Now, look what they have done. They resorted to lathicharge on farmers and later booked them as well. We thought that it was a kisana di sarkar (farmers’ government) but they are following in the footsteps of the previous governments”.