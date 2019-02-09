Cops carry out search operation at PAU hostels after student fires air pistol

Police Friday carried out a search at boys’ hostel of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) two days after complaint was filed against a third-year student of the College of Agriculture (COA), reportedly by a rival student group, alleging that he fired in air with a “weapon” and uploaded a video on social media.

Advertising

Nothing incriminatory was recovered from the students in the raid, police said.

Police, however, found that “weapon” used by the student was an air pistol.

“The student had tied a firecracker to it, which led to sound and sparks. It isn’t an illegal weapon and no criminal offence is made,” an official said.

The searches were carried out at boys’ hostel No. 2, 4, and 7 at around 7.30 am.

Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal, director students welfare, said that it has been verified by police that the student had used an air pistol. “It is a commonly available air pistol. Still we have referred the case to the disciplinary committee and hostel seat of student has been cancelled,” she said.

The 12-member disciplinary committee formed to look into the incident is scheduled to meet on Monday.

Inspector Sumit Sood, SHO PAU police station, said that search was conducted as a “precautionary measure”

and to “create a scare among students”. “There was no recovery during the search. We have checked the weapon, which the student was seen using in the video. It is an air pistol to which a firecracker was tied. We have not taken any action against the student. Today’s search was just to create a scare among students so that they do not indulge in any criminal activity,” he said.

Advertising

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, the student against whom the complaint was made, said, “I have been harassed mentally and defamed for using a firecracker with an air pistol. I myself went to police and surrendered the air pistol which my friend had purchased for Rs 2,000 from market. It does not require any license. I will be taking legal action against the complainant.”