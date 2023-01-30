scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Cop shoots dead woman colleague, kills self in Punjab

The police sent both bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem and began a probe to find the reason for the murder and the suicide.

Punjab police murder suicide caseThe police identified the woman constable as Amandeep Kaur and the male constable as Gursewak Singh. (Representational Photo)
A police constable posted in Punjab’s Ferozepur cantonment area police station shot dead his female colleague and later shot himself dead Saturday night, according to officials.

The police identified the woman constable as Amandeep Kaur and the male constable as Gursewak Singh.

The incident happened when Amandeep Kaur was going to her home after finishing duty on a two-wheeler. According to information from police sources, at Sher Shah Wali chowk in Ferozepur, Gursewak hit her scooter with his car from the front side and later fired five times at her. He ran away from the spot and after reaching Talwandi chowk, which is about 20 minutes from Sher Shah Wali chowk, he shot himself dead inside his car, said the police.

The police sent both bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem and began a probe to find the reason for the murder and the suicide.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:46 IST
