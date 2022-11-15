scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Cop ‘dies by suicide’ inside police station in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that as per family of the deceased cop, Baljinder Singh had been “mentally depressed” for some months now.

suicide news, cop found dead news, indian expressA head constable was found dead inside a room at Dugri police station of Ludhiana. (File)

A head constable was found dead inside a room at Dugri police station of Ludhiana on Monday. Police said that prima facie he died by suicide after hanging himself from the grilles using a cloth.

The deceased was identified as head constable Baljinder Singh (50), a native of Bhourla village of Samrala.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that as per family of the deceased cop, he had been “mentally depressed” for some months now. “He rarely used to interact with anyone at the police station and was suffering from some health issues. Prima facie he hanged himself to death due to personal reasons,” said the CP.

ACP (south) Vaibhav Sehgal said that the incident came to light around 9 am on Monday when the other staff were on the ground floor and Baljinder Singh was in a room on the first floor. “He had a night shift so he was taking rest in the room. The rest of the staff was downstairs when he hanged himself to death,” said the ACP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

“According to his family, he used to visit home after long gaps and was depressed,” said the officer.

His colleagues came to know about the incident when they went to the first floor of the building to serve him morning tea, said the ACP.

He was deputed at Dugri police station for the past one year. Earlier, he had served at Tajpur road police post. He used to sleep in the room on the first floor of the police station.

Advertisement

No suicide note was recovered, said police. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Davinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, stated that her husband was facing some health issues following which he had been under mental depression for some time.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:46:38 am
Next Story

Why do children need stories? Writers discuss at the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement