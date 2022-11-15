Cop ‘dies by suicide’ inside police station in Ludhiana

A head constable was found dead inside a room at Dugri police station of Ludhiana on Monday. Police said that prima facie he died by suicide after hanging himself from the grilles using a cloth.

The deceased was identified as head constable Baljinder Singh (50), a native of Bhourla village of Samrala.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that as per family of the deceased cop, he had been “mentally depressed” for some months now. “He rarely used to interact with anyone at the police station and was suffering from some health issues. Prima facie he hanged himself to death due to personal reasons,” said the CP.

ACP (south) Vaibhav Sehgal said that the incident came to light around 9 am on Monday when the other staff were on the ground floor and Baljinder Singh was in a room on the first floor. “He had a night shift so he was taking rest in the room. The rest of the staff was downstairs when he hanged himself to death,” said the ACP.

“According to his family, he used to visit home after long gaps and was depressed,” said the officer.

His colleagues came to know about the incident when they went to the first floor of the building to serve him morning tea, said the ACP.

He was deputed at Dugri police station for the past one year. Earlier, he had served at Tajpur road police post. He used to sleep in the room on the first floor of the police station.

No suicide note was recovered, said police. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Davinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, stated that her husband was facing some health issues following which he had been under mental depression for some time.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.