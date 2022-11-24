Cop arrested for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

The Khanna Police arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5000 from a person who complained against him.

Khanna Police said that ASI Harpal Singh, who was posted at Payal police station, was arrested after a complaint was received from one Gurpreet Singh, who alleged that the cop had taken Rs 5000 bribe from him.

Gurpreet Singh from Ghudani Kalan village in his complaint to Khanna SSP had said that some other persons from his village were booked in a dispute case for which the FIR was registered at Payal police station. However, according to Gurpreet, ASI Harpal Singh called him also to police station on November 22 and said that he will detain him under section 107/151 of CrPC.

Gurpreet further said that the cop took bribe of Rs 5000 from him to evade detention.

An FIR against the cop was registered under section 7 of PCA at Payal police station and he was arrested.