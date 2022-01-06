Construction of Halwara International Terminal to be completed by June: MP Dr Amar Singh

Fatehgarh Sahib MP, Dr Amar Singh, on Wednesday said that the construction of the International Terminal, Halwara (Ludhiana airport) will be completed by June this year, following which flight operations will start from Ludhiana.

Dr Singh’s comments came while he was laying the foundation stone of the terminal building of the Ludhiana International Airport on Wednesday. District Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, was also present at the occasion.

Dr Amar Singh said that the upcoming airport in Ludhiana district will drive investment, jobs and development towards Halwara and Raikot. He said that the approach road of the airport has already been constructed and from Wednesday, construction work of the terminal building will commence.

He said that this international airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs 46.91 crore and the total covered area of the interim building would be 2000 sqm. All construction works related to this airport will be completed by June 30 this year, he claimed.

DC, Varinder Kumar Sharma, said that work was going on in full swing and the government was fully prepared to commence flights from July this year.

Later, the MP also laid thr foundation stone of a 66 kv PSPCL sub-station at Barmi village, the foundation stone for repair and upgradation of sub-divisional hospital of Raikot and inaugurated a oxygen plant, a medical gas pipeline and ETP plant on the hospital premises. He also laid the foundation stone of Mother Child Block in sub-divisional hospital Raikot, besides throwing open a 66kv sub station at Jalaldiwal village .