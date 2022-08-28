scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Constable, his aide arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as constable Harpreet Singh of Village Manuke and Jasdeep Singh alias Deep of village Kamalpura.

According to the police, constable Harpreet used to help Jasdeep in supplying the contraband to their customers.

Ludhiana rural police on Saturday arrested a police constable and his accomplice for alleged drug peddling and recovered 1 gm heroin, a car, lighter, silver foil, syringe and 50 intoxicant pills from them. The accused have been identified as constable Harpreet Singh of Village Manuke and Jasdeep Singh alias Deep of village Kamalpura.

According to the police, constable Harpreet used to help Jasdeep in supplying the contraband to their customers. Harpreet used to accompany Jasdeep and help him evade the police checkpoints without getting checked. SI Hardeep Singh, SHO, Hathur police station said that the police had arrested Jasdeep on Friday and during questioning Jasdeep revealed that constable Harpreet used to help him. SI said that the police named constable Harpreet Singh in the FIR and he was also arrested. The accused has been produced before court today and the court remanded the accused for one day in police custody.

SHO said, “Jasdeep Singh stated that they both are drug addicts and consuming drugs for the past 5 years. To meet their need for drugs they indulged in drug peddling. When he used to deliver the consignment, Harpreet Singh accompanied him, so that the police would not stop them for checking,” said the SHO. A case under sections 21, 22, 25 and 29 of NDPS act has been registered against the accused at Hathur police station.

