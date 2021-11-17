Consider Punjab a ‘security case’ for funds, says Manpreet Badal

During a virtual discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost investment in the country, state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said that Punjab should be considered as a “security case” and not just as an “economic case” at the time of budgetary allocations.

While strongly recommending the case of Punjab for special package to wean away the agrarian state to industries, Manpreet said that the land locked state also deserves special package at par with states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

“Let not the geography of Punjab define its future as the state fought for the nation in 1947, 1962, 1965 and 1971, besides the ten-year war against terrorism which was sponsored by our friends across the border,” added Manpreet Badal.

Punjab needs some nourishment from the Government of India as the state is facing new age challenges in transition of agriculture, said the Finance Minister.

Manpreet sought the allotment of a pharma park, a food park and a textile park for Punjab, which will act as a game changing step for the Punjab.

As far as power generation is concerned, Manpreet said that Punjab is the farthest destination from coal mines and actually we want to switch from fossil fuels into either solar or gas if possible. If we can somehow retire our coal-fired power stations, power will become cheap in the state, he added.

“You will be presenting a railway budget with the Union budget, if these links of just 20-30 km can find favour in your budget, Punjab would be very well placed in terms of railways and travellers won’t have to make round trips to Ambala to get to Rajasthan or Gujarat,” he added. Manpreet also requested for the approval of Punjab’s case of Special Central Assistance for the capital projects for Rs 150 crores, which is somehow struck at the central government level.