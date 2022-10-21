Congress using defamation as tool against those working for state’s progress: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before a Mansa court in a 2019 defamation case filed by the then Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia.

Manshahia had won the 2017 assembly elections from Mansa on an AAP ticket, but on April 25, 2019, he switched to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Two days after Manshahia’s switchover, the then Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann had accused the Mansa MLA of switching to other party in lure of money and also to get chairmanship of Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Manshahia then asked Mann to prove his allegations, or else he would be forced to file a defamation suit against him.

As there was no response from Mann, Manshahia filed a defamation suit against him on June 30, 2019.

In April this year, the court had issued summons to Mann following which he appeared before the court on Thursday. The court fixed December 5 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Soon after appearing before the court, CM Mann said that baffled by their crushing defeat in the state assembly polls held early this year, Congress leaders are now using defamation as a tool against those working tirelessly for public welfare and progress of the state.

Targeting Manshahia, the CM said that “leaders who had themselves betrayed the mandate of people by becoming political turncoats for their vested interests are now filing defamation cases against us”.

Reacting to CM’s allegations, Manshahia said, “The CM should talk about the allegations he had levelled against me. He had said that I took Rs 10 crore to switch party. He also said that the switchover was to get chairmanship of Punjab Pollution Control Board. As he couldn’t prove the charges, I filed a defamation suit against him. He should clear his stand on this, rather than talking out of context. He is the CM of a state, I don’t think that such personal attacks befit him considering the dignity of his chair.”

CM Mann said that he will appear before court whenever summons are issued against him.