Congress stars fall by the side as AAP’s shine bright

During the Congress’s mega rally in Ludhiana on February 6 this year, when Rahul Gandhi announced him as party’s chief ministerial face, Charanjit Singh Channi had remarked: ‘Stage tey sarkar chalaan ch farak hunda hai (There’s a difference between handling a stage and running a government)’.

While apparently targeted at comedian turned politician and Aam Aadmi Party’s CM-face Bhagwant Mann, Channi’s remarks seem to have backfired at his own party.

Star power failed to fire for Congress as two of its high profile candidates with celebrity tags attached to them — Malvika Sood Sachar from Moga and Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa — faced crushing defeats hustings. To rub salt into their wounds, the defeats came against first-time AAP candidates, despite the crowd pulling campaigns run by ‘stars’.

From Moga, Malvika, Sonu Sood’s sister, who was riding high on philanthropic works done by the actor during Covid to help migrants, was defeated by Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, a doctor and AAP’s women’s wing leader. While both Malvika and Amandeep had contested their first election, the former’s campaign pulled huge crowds as Sonu Sood campaigned in Moga for more than a month and visited every street and mohalla. People would throng her campaign meetings to get photos clicked with the actor as he also enthralled them with a dialogue or two from his films.

But the star power failed to transform into enough votes for Malvika on the ground as Amandeep trounced home with a margin of more than 20,000 votes. While Amandeep got 59,194 votes, Malvika secured 38,234.

Malvika’s entry into Congress had also triggered defection of sitting Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal who moved to BJP. He finished fourth.

Moosewala, who had his equal share of fame and controversies, also joined Congress ahead of Punjab elections. He has multiple criminal cases pending against him, mostly for promoting guns and violence in his songs, and illegal use of weapons.

He had announced his entry into politics with the song ‘Mansa jiley de vich Moosa pind jatt da, ban gaya kalakaar oh vi superstar… thode time vich dunia ch chaa gaya… lokan di kehenda sewa karni, Moosewala siyasat ch aa gaya..’

The Punjabi singer who has over 10 lakh followers on Facebook and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, faced crushing defeat by more than 63,000 votes against his AAP opponent Dr Vijay Singla.

A local dentist and environmentalist, Dr Singla, who contested his first election, stole the show with one lakh votes polled in his favor while his celebrity rival got 36,700 votes only and stood a distant second.

Another ‘star’ who bit the dust is PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. The former cricketer who also remained a comedy show judge, lost his Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur — a political greenhorn — by 6,700 votes.

Sufi singer Sardar Ali who contested as Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidate from Amargarh, could secure only 1,342 votes, finishing at the fifth spot.

The celebrity factor, however, worked for AAP as its two singer candidates — Anmol Gagan Maan from Kharar and Balkar Singh Sidhu from Rampura Phull — won from their respective seats.

Anmol’s campaign song for AAP ‘Bhagat Singh, Kartar Sarabha saare hi ban challe, bhai hun jaago aaiyaan, sarkaar badlan challey, bhai hun jaago aaiyaan’ was a huge hit during campaigning. She defeated SAD’s Ranjit Singh Gill by more than 37,000 votes.

Balkar, on the other hand, won against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sikander Singh Maluka. Against Akali leader’s 45,386 votes, Balkar polled 55,715.

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, set to be Punjab’s new CM, has remained stand up comedian with 2.1 million followers on Facebook. He won from Dhuri by 58,000 votes.