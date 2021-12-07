Congress spokesperson resigns, attacks Sidhu: ‘Very hard to defend nonsense, his Pakistan ties’

Claiming that it has become “very hard to defend nonsense”, “anti-government remarks” and “close ties with Pakistan” of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu , a party spokesperson from Ludhiana, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Monday resigned from the party.

In his resignation letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he has written that “command of Punjab” has been ‘given in wrong hands’.

“As a spokesperson, it has become very hard to defend nonsense, anti-party and anti-government remarks along with his close ties to Pakistan,” Baliawal said in his resignation letter.

Baliawal has resigned as national coordinator of All India Congress Committee, spokesperson of Punjab Congress, incharge Kisan Congress (Haryana and Himachal Pradesh) and senior media panelist (Punjab Congress). He has also resigned as party member.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Baliawal said that primarily there were three reasons related to Sidhu due to which he decided to resign from Congress, which he had joined in 2007.

“Firstly, even as Sidhu claims that he raises genuine issues and doesn’t hesitate in speaking against own party on right issues, he has not uttered a single word yet on appointment of Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee in Delhi Congress. We have to answer people. Thousands of Sikhs were massacred in 1984. So why not a word on this? Before being a spokesperson, I am a Sikh and it is against our conscious to defend appointment of a person who was allegedly involved in this genocide,” said Baliawal.

“Secondly, Sidhu’s ties with Pakistan and Imran Khan are something impossible to defend in front of other opposition parties. We become speechless when opposition targets us on Sidhu’s stand on ties with Pakistan. Few days back I met the father of a soldier who was martyred at the border. He said that the bullet that killed his son was fired by Pakistan, a country headed by Sidhu’s “bade bhai” (Sidhu recently called Pak PM Imran Khan as his big brother). So chhota bhai is equally responsible for it if he defends him. I cannot defend such nonsense where a country which kills our soldiers is defended by Sidhu,” he said.

Baliawal said that thirdly, Sidhu is always at loggerheads with Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar and not meeting common Congress workers.

“He has issues with everyone.. be it Channi, Amarinder or Jakhar. He is not even respecting common party workers. He is never available at PPCC office, so where should workers go to meet him? He talks of strengthening workers but the only Congress family he has strengthened is MLA Razia Sultana and her husband Mohammad Mustafa. How is it possible to defend such nonsense?,” asked Baliawal.