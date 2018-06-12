Congress MLA’s offer: Dubai trip for party councillor who gets maximum votes for Bittu

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. (File) Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. (File)

A Congress MLA from Ludhiana on Monday announced that he will finance a Dubai trip with stay at a five-star hotel for the councillor who would get the highest percentage of votes polled for Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar made the announcement Monday and said that he would be sponsoring a trip to Dubai for councillor from his constituency who would get the highest percentage of votes polled for MP Bittu in Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year.

“This offer is only for councillors from my constituency Ludhiana East. The councillor who would get the highest percentage of votes polled for MP Bittu from his/her ward will be sent on Dubai trip with family for three nights and four days. The stay will be at a five-star hotel. I will be sponsoring the trip from my pocket,” announced Talwar.

The statement was made in presence of MP Bittu Monday who looked visibly happy over the announcement. It isn’t the first time that MLA Talwar made such announcement giving lucrative offers to councillors in his constituency to get votes.

On Monday, he handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Harjinder Pal Lalli, Congress councillor from Ward Number 10, who was announced ‘winner’ of similar contest that was announced by Talwar during Ludhiana MC polls. Lalli got the highest percentage of votes in his ward and as announced, Talwar gave him cheque of Rs 11 lakh.

Lalli, meanwhile, announced that he would use prize money for social work in his ward.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Talwar said, “In no way it is unethical or violation of any poll code of conduct. It is just a way to boost morale of our councillors and to make them work hard for coming Lok Sabha polls. Since it is my own hard-earned personal money, no one should have a problem. We are not using any government funds or even party funds. This is my way of rewarding councillors of my constituency.”

“Had I made this announcement during code of conduct during polls next year, it would have been a violation. But I have made it even before polls are announced. Hence, it is not a violation. It is my call to spend my money the way I want to,” he added.

Meanwhile, MP Bittu was unavailable for comments. His personal assistant Gurdeep Singh said that MP Bittu had left for Delhi.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd