Congress leader targets Punjab cop: ‘Do your job or join a political party’, audio clip goes viral

An audio clip of a purported conversation between Congress leader Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike from Nihal Singh Wala of Moga and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh went viral Sunday in which she can be heard telling the policeman to take off his police uniform and become a party worker.

Accusing the ASI of siding with the Akalis in the recently held panchayat polls, she says, “Banda ban jaa… nahi taan vardi laa de, duty chadd de tey worker ban jaa. (Either do your duty or take off your uniform and join a party)….You do not even say Sat Sri Akal to me… what other work will you do… You humiliated our workers during panchayat polls…It is not your work to make or break panchayats…I know what is happening in each village in my area…”

The Congress leader can be further heard saying, “…main Tota Singh vargey to nahi oh hoyi.. tu taan koi cheez nahi hai….(I did not even fear people like Tota Singh… you are nothing)”. The ASI is heard replying, “I am doing my work. I am doing sewa. I have no pride of being an ASI…”

Bhagike is known for her rivalry with senior SAD leader Tota Singh when both were in Akali Dal. Later, she defected to Congress and contested state Assembly polls from Nihal Singh Wala on Congress ticket but lost to AAP candidate Manjit Singh.

In the purported clip, Bhagike can be further heard saying, “Jis din da tun aaya hain, ghadar machaya peya hai.. (Since the day you have joined in my area, you have created a havoc).” The Congress leader can also be heard lashing out at ASI for not having her number saved in his phone despite being posted in ‘her area’.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh said that an enquiry has been marked to DSP (D) to verify the audio. “ASI Kulwant Singh is posted as incharge of Dina Sahib check post. I have marked an enquiry to DSP (D) as audio went viral today. None of the sides have complained but I have taken suo moto action and marked an enquiry,” said SSP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ASI Kulwant Singh said: “I do not know how the audio was leaked. I had informed my seniors about the incident. It happened almost 20 days back. I have forgiven her and did not file any written complaint.”

When contacted, Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike said, “This cop has been threatening our victorious candidates to support Akalis and to implicate them in false cases if they refuse to do so. Those who have heard the audio know that I did not say anything wrong.”