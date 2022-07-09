Punjab: Congress leader who left AAP ahead of polls, his aide arrested in cheating case

The Moga police on Friday arrested Congress leader Amardeep Singh alias Ashu Banger and his accomplice in an alleged cheating and forgery case. An FIR was registered against him, his accomplice Hardeep Singh Brar of Itan Wali, Muktsar, and an unknown person for allegedly manufacturing forged documents and certificates for people who wanted to go abroad or were unemployed.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of ASI Mohkam Singh under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC, states that police received secret information that Banger along with his accomplice Brar were “operated a gang” to “manufacture fake documents and certificates for people seeking immigration or are unemployed.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that Banger is the co-owner of Medicity Hospital in Moga and is a native of Armanpura village in Ferozepur. “We are questioning them and further investigation is on. FIR was registered on the basis of secret information received by police,” he said, adding that Brar is an immigration agent.

Banger who was declared AAP candidate from Ferozepur rural, left the party just before the Assembly elections and joined the Congress. He, however, contested from Ferozepur rural on Congress ticket but lost. While leaving, he had alleged that AAP functioned like a multinational company where Delhi leaders call the shots. He had also accused AAP senior leadership of forcing him to spend huge amount of money on poll campaign and said that Raghav Chaddha was running a “one-man show.”

AAP senior leader and now finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had then said that Banger was “arm twisted by Congress” to join their party as “he was involved in many scams related to his hospital in Moga.” Cheema added that AAP was unaware of the scams when ticket was given to him.

PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told The Indian Express that he was on the way to Moga to meet Banger. “It is a pure vendetta that the AAP government in Punjab is doing. There are clear guidelines that a cheating or forgery case cannot be registered without a proper enquiry but they just filed a fake case against him on a policeman’s statement, without any statement of any complainant. They wanted revenge because he left AAP ahead of the polls. If Banger was not an honest man, why did AAP give him a ticket? We will protest against this injustice,” he said, adding that Banger is not the “co-owner” of the hospital.