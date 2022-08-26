scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Grain-lifting tenders case: Ruckus outside vigilance office as Congress workers, contractors face off

Congress workers have announced that they will protest outside zila parishad and vigilance office till former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was in the police custody.

Around 2.15 pm on Thursday some Congress workers, including councilor Sunny Bhalla and his supporters, got into a spat with Gurpreet Singh and other small contractors. However, police from Division number 8 reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Ruckus ensued outside the vigilance office in Ludhiana on Thursday after Congress workers came face to face with contractor Gurpreet Singh, complainant in the grain-lifting tenders case, and his supporters.

Congress workers have announced that they will protest outside zila parishad and vigilance office till former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was in the police custody.

Also Read |Grain lifting tender ‘scam’: Ashu in police remand till August 27

Ashu was arrested on Monday by vigilance and is in police custody till August 27.

Around 2.15 pm on Thursday some Congress workers, including councilor Sunny Bhalla and his supporters, got into a spat with Gurpreet Singh and other small contractors. However, police from Division number 8 reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

According to Gurpreet, he along with other small contractors were installing makeshift tents to stage a protest against Congress workers, who had gathered in large numbers in the premises of Zila Parishad. “However, Bhalla passed inappropriate remarks, abused us and tried to provoke us. Police did not let us install makeshift tents citing Section 144 of CrPC that is imposed in the city but at the same time, they are not stopping Congress workers from sitting in the Zila Parishad office. This is bias,” he said.

Telu Ram sent to judicial custody

A local court Thursday sent Telu Ram, one of the accused in grain-lifting tenders scam of Punjab, to 14-day judicial custody.

The vigilance bureau had interrogated Ram and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu face-to-face for two days.
Ashu is in police remand till August 27.

Advertisement

The vigilance had alleged that Ram, one of the contractors who had bagged a contract for lifting grains from mandis of Ludhiana district, had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 26 lakh to get the tender during Ashu’s tenure as food and civil supplies minister. He allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to Rakesh Singla, deputy director of the department, now dismissed and absconding; and Rs 6 lakh to Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, Ashu’s PA.

Both Singla and Malhotra are currently absconding. The vigilance had also claimed that Ram met the former minister through Malhotra who had arranged a meeting. However, in the court Tuesday, Ram denied meeting or speaking to Ashu and said that the vigilance had pressured him to give this statement.

Meanwhile, a team from vigilance headquarters visited Ludhiana Thursday to assess six properties owned by Malhotra.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:24:56 am
Next Story

Teacher transfer and rationalisation policy: Khattar flags satisfaction rate, slams Opp

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement