Grain-lifting tenders case: Ruckus outside vigilance office as Congress workers, contractors face off

Ruckus ensued outside the vigilance office in Ludhiana on Thursday after Congress workers came face to face with contractor Gurpreet Singh, complainant in the grain-lifting tenders case, and his supporters.

Congress workers have announced that they will protest outside zila parishad and vigilance office till former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was in the police custody.

Ashu was arrested on Monday by vigilance and is in police custody till August 27.

Around 2.15 pm on Thursday some Congress workers, including councilor Sunny Bhalla and his supporters, got into a spat with Gurpreet Singh and other small contractors. However, police from Division number 8 reached the spot and controlled the situation.

According to Gurpreet, he along with other small contractors were installing makeshift tents to stage a protest against Congress workers, who had gathered in large numbers in the premises of Zila Parishad. “However, Bhalla passed inappropriate remarks, abused us and tried to provoke us. Police did not let us install makeshift tents citing Section 144 of CrPC that is imposed in the city but at the same time, they are not stopping Congress workers from sitting in the Zila Parishad office. This is bias,” he said.

Telu Ram sent to judicial custody

A local court Thursday sent Telu Ram, one of the accused in grain-lifting tenders scam of Punjab, to 14-day judicial custody.

The vigilance bureau had interrogated Ram and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu face-to-face for two days.

Ashu is in police remand till August 27.

The vigilance had alleged that Ram, one of the contractors who had bagged a contract for lifting grains from mandis of Ludhiana district, had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 26 lakh to get the tender during Ashu’s tenure as food and civil supplies minister. He allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to Rakesh Singla, deputy director of the department, now dismissed and absconding; and Rs 6 lakh to Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, Ashu’s PA.

Both Singla and Malhotra are currently absconding. The vigilance had also claimed that Ram met the former minister through Malhotra who had arranged a meeting. However, in the court Tuesday, Ram denied meeting or speaking to Ashu and said that the vigilance had pressured him to give this statement.

Meanwhile, a team from vigilance headquarters visited Ludhiana Thursday to assess six properties owned by Malhotra.