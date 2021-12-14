Cong yet to zero in on candidates, Sidhu jumps the gun, names his choice for one

MUCH BEFORE formal announcement by the Congress, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday declared Harwinder Laddi as a candidate from Bathinda rural.

“I am a man of words. I don’t take the oath of Gutka Sahib to make any promises. But today I assure you all that I will work hard to make Laddi MLA of this area,” said Sidhu while addressing a rally in favour of Laddi at Naruana village of Bathinda rural constituency.

Laddi was standing next to him when Sidhu made this announcement. Normally, the list of candidates is sent from the AICC office.

Once again targeting his own government, Sidhu condemned lathicharge on unemployed teacher eligibility test pass association members at Mansa rally which is being criticised a lot by rival parties. The videos and visuals of DSP Gurmeet Singh beating the unemployed are also getting viral on social media.

He added, “Sand prices were fixed by the government, but has it happened? Newspaper reports show that the mafia is still prevailing and selling it at higher prices. I don’t fight for anyone else, but I fight for Punjab and for you people. I will also fight for all those who are sewadaars of Punjab and Laddi is one such Sewadaar,” said Sidhu, pointed to Laddi.

Laddi had once written a letter to the then Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Bada. Manpreet is an MLA from Bathinda urban. Laddi had even staged dharna outside Manpreet’s Chandigarh residence in May this year with allegations of interfering in his constituency. Interestingly, Monday Manpreet Badal was missing from this rally while Transport Minister Amarinder Raja Warring was present at the function. Warring had been supporting Laddi in the past as well while Warring too had been at loggerheads with Manpreet Badal in the past.

Sidhu targeted his own government over delay in disbursement of compensation announced for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack. He said, “In the past two and a half months, a lot of reforms have been done, but still much needs to be done. “

When asked by media persons that he was against his own party, Sidhu said,’’ I am for the welfare of Punjab. However I am very much on the same page with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. “

Targeting Sukhbir Badal directly, Sidhu said,“Do you want to save Punjab or the mafia? If you want to save Punjab, want development in the area and also want to stop your kids from going abroad, then the mafia needs to be controlled. “

He even targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he stated that Delhi was a UT in profit when its CM was Sheila Dixit and now they could not complete even one flyover. He stated that the Delhi CM was giving costly power to industry in Delhi while Punjab was giving much cheaper power. He said,”If my Punjab model is implemented, Punjab will be completely debt-free and it can be done in our next term.” Sidhu again expressed his concern over liquor mafia as he stated that a bottle of Rs 200 is being available in market at Rs 1,000.