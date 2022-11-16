Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Bhagwant Mann

Paying tributes to Ghadar revolutionary and freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha on his 107th death anniversary, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Wednesday urged the Centre to confer the highest civilian honour – Bharat Ratna – to Bhagat Singh, Sarabha and other freedom fighters who died during the country’s freedom struggle.

Mann was in Sarabha village, Ludhiana, to attend a programme on the death anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha, who was hanged by the British at Lahore on November 16, 1915, when he was just 19.

At the event, Mann also announced that the work for the upcoming international civil terminal at Halwara (Ludhiana international airport) would be completed soon. Villagers expressed happiness after the CM interacted with them impromptu and listened to their issues.

Earlier, during the Vidhan Sabha session in March this year, Mann had announced in the Assembly that the AAP government in Punjab will propose to the Centre that the Halwara airport should be named after Kartar Singh Sarabha.

The Indian Air Force Station at Halwara is being upgraded into an international civil airport, a long-pending demand of residents of Ludhiana– the industrial and business hub of the country. Currently, the residents of Ludhiana have to go to Mohali or Delhi for international fights. The domestic airport at Sahnewal in the Ludhiana district, from where flights to Delhi were operational before the pandemic, is also currently lying non-functional.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters will enhance the prestige of the award. Mann also demanded national martyr status for Sarabha, adding that the state government will flag this issue with the Centre.

Mann said that due to efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Bhagat Singh. He added that naming airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs was important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

Mann said that the state government will soon complete the construction work of the civil terminal at Halwara airport, which is spread over 161 acres.

Built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore, Mann said that the project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money and energy of the commuters. He said that Halwara international airport in Ludhiana rural would give impetus to the economic growth of the state in general and that of the Ludhiana district in particular. Mann said that along with putting the state on a high growth trajectory this will also open new avenues of employment for the local youth.

Mann also announced to transform the Government Senior Secondary School at Sarabha into ‘school of eminence’. He said that it will be a real tribute to the young martyr who laid his life at the altar of motherland at a young age.

Earlier in the day, he also visited Sarabha’s ancestral house and paid floral tributes. In the visitors book at Sarabha’s ancestral house, Mann wrote: “Today at the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha ji.. the feeling of patriotism inside me has been strengthened further. People because of whom our country is free today, will always remain immortal. Pranaam shaheedan nu..”

The CM added that he will attend the closing ceremony of ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik accompanied by police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu held a meeting with the officials and asked them to ensure that the function is held in a well organised manner.

Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen who were protesting against the AAP government for shelving of Guardians of Governance scheme, were detained by the police. Mann landed via chopper at Abbuwal from where he went to Sarabha via road. The Abbuwal road which was lying damaged since years, was renovated ahead of CM’s visit. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that tenders for ‘special repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg’ (Ludhiana-Pakhowal road) were floated by PWD, Wednesday.