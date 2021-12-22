Conduct special session on sacrifice of Chaar Saahibzaade: Pargat

Punjab school and higher education minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday directed all educational institutions across the state to hold special sessions dedicated to the martyrdom of ‘Chaar Sahibzade’ (sons of Guru Gobind Singh who laid down their lives fighting the Mughals).

A lecture would be conducted by the education department through EDUSAT and will be delivered by an eminent personality on the importance of Shaheedi Jor Mel, said the minister. Students would be joining the lecture through the link. Shaheedi Jor Mela is observed at Fatehgarh Sahib every year from December 25 to 27 in remembrance of ‘Chhote Saahibzaade’ (two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh) — Zorawar Singh (8) and Fateh Singh (6) who were bricked alive by Mughals for speaking up against forced conversions.

The minister said that all government and private schools and colleges have been instructed to conduct special session. “It is a part of our Sikh history of standing up against tyranny and oppression and making supreme sacrifice for the sake of ‘Dharma’. It is our moral duty to educate our young generation about it so that they can derive inspiration from the moral values as well as the principles enshrined in our history,” he said.

He added that the sacrifice made by Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh (two elder sons of the Guru) at Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Mata Gujri, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh at Fatehgarh Sahib, is matchless and no such example can be found in the annals of world history. “These events inspire us to fight for truth and justice,” he said. Mata Gujri was the mother of the Guru, who too had died after death of her younger grandsons at the hand of Mughals.

He added that all the institutions must hold a programme of minimum one hour duration and apprise the children about the sacrifices made by Chaar Saahibzaade.