‘Concerned over stubble burning’, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

DELHI CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday expressed “great concern” over the issue of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Kejriwal said he had already met Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue. He said although the state governments, as well as the Centre, had promised compensation to farmers per acre, no such aid had been given. He was in Sangrur and later Bathinda to attend the wedding of AAP MLA Rupinder Ruby. She is MLA from Bathinda (Rural). Farmers have started taking out rallies across Punjab and have started warning the government against stopping them from burning stubble.

On differences within the party, Kejriwal said, “Differences do happen in a big family at times and they will be sorted out soon. Everything will be fine in the party soon.”

He targeted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, saying he (Captain) had not fulfilled any of the pre-poll promises. He added that it was “really sad” that teachers in Punjab were protesting for low salaries. Kejriwal told mediapersons, “AAP will contest Lok Sabha polls on its own and will not have alliance with anyone.”

