Compressed biogas plant to be setup in Ludhiana, says Aman Arora

The AAP government in Punjab will set up an additional Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Haibowal Dairy Complex in Ludhiana for scientific disposal of the waste produced from the dairy complex, state’s new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora, said on Monday.

Arora said that Punjab Energy Development Agency has started the process to set up an additional Compressed Biogas Plant with a capacity of 12000 raw biogas (about 4.8 ton CBG) at Haibowal Dairy Complex on Build Operate and Own basis. One CBG plant with a capacity to consume 225 ton raw material is already operational at the dairy complex.

The current project is a part of Buddah Nullah Rejuvenation Project, informed the minister, while adding that the Punjab government will not leave any stone unturned to generate environment-friendly fuel from waste and concerted efforts are being made in this direction.

Arora said that under this project, cattle dung would be collected from the dairy complex. Any shortfall of cattle dung will be met by using vegetable or mandi waste, municipal segregated green waste, agro-waste or other types of biodegradable waste.

Punjab Energy Development Agency has invited an e-tender for setting up the CBG plant. The closing date of the bid is October 26 (till 5 pm). The interested companies can log on to the website eproc.punjab.gov.in for more details. Notably, Punjab Energy Development Agency is the state nodal agency for promotion and development of renewable energy programmes/projects and energy conservation programmes in Punjab.