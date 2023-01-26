scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
After multiple complaints of overcharging, Ludhiana DC complex parking contractor removed

In a statement, the administration said that after receipt of complaints related to overcharging by the contractor over and above the approved rates, show cause notices were also issued to the contractor, and a penalty of Rs 20,000/- was also handed out by DC, Ludhiana in October, 2022.

After getting several complaints against the contractor of multi-level parking complex in District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana, and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the said contractor, the district administration Wednesday terminated the contract of the contractor.

In addition to the termination of contract, the fresh order which was issued by DC Ludhiana today, also mentions that the security deposit of Rs 3 lakh made by the contractor has been forfeited besides being blacklisted, thereby making him ineligible from getting any further work from the government departments. Moreover, proceedings to recover outstanding dues are also being initiated against the contractor.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 08:23 IST
