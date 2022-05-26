Committed to make state graft-free: AAP MLAs after minister’s arrest

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) MLAs have fully supported Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to sack former minister Vijay Singla saying that the AAP government is committed to make Punjab corruption-free. ‘Saada Khwab, Bhrashtachar mukt Punjab’ (our dream of corruption free Punjab), is a common slogan of AAP MLAs.

Principal Budh Ram, two-time AAP MLA from Budhlada constituency of Mansa district said, “We should all serve with honesty…in the past, many scams would happen due to which people were fed up with the previous governments and hence they chose us. It is a good message by our CM to one and all that the rule is the same for everyone if they follow corrupt practices…If our own men get involved in corruption, how will we be able to live up to the promises of the masses? Hence, I appreciate the decision of the Punjab CM.”

Gurpreet Singh Gogi, Ludhiana West MLA of AAP said, “People gave us a record mandate and chose us over other political parties; if anyone from our own party does anything wrong, action has to be taken against them. People chose us because of our honesty and I welcome the decision of the Punjab CM. It had never happened before and needs to be appreciated.”

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, MLA from Lambi constituency of Muktsar district said, “Already CM saab has done all the inquiry and hence I don’t think that I am anyone to further comment upon it. But if anyone is following corrupt practices, they need to be dealt with. You can see how in the past, governments used to protect their own ministers but we are not like them.”

On his Facebook page, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Atam Nagar MLA from Ludhiana district wrote, “In the past, the Congress government saved their ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla. Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Madan Lal Jalalpur despite corruption charges being levelled against them. However, the AAP government filed an FIR against their own minister and the police arrested him. The CM removed Singla from cabinet himself after getting proof against him. Our dream is to make a corruption-free Punjab.” However it needs to be mentioned that Sidhu was in Congress earlier and had joined AAP before Vidhan Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, former health minister Vijay Singla’s Mansa-based house wore a deserted look. It was learnt that Singla’s wife and father were not at the property home in the house and only his daughter was inside the house which was having police security.

Allegations on other MLAs

On May 12, a protest had been organised by truckers on the main road near Bhucho Mandi constituency of Bathinda. They alleged that area MLA Jagsir Singh had been demanding bribes; the charges could not be proved. In addition to this, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan members had protested outside Bathinda rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s house during the poll campaign. They said that in 2017, he conducted a survey and did not pay the youngsters who carried it out.