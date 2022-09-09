scorecardresearch
CM must dump Delhi model: Sukhbir Badal

Talking to the media in Sangrur, the SAD president said it was ironic that the CM continued to swear by the Delhi Model even though the quality of school education in Punjab was ranked better than Delhi in repeated national surveys.

He also assured that SAD would not allow AAP and Arvind Kejriwal to rob the state of its river waters. (File Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to dump the Delhi Model and run the education and health sectors as per the needs of the people. He asserted the Delhi model of school education was a complete failure which was bolstered by propaganda and paid news.

Talking to the media in Sangrur, the SAD president said it was ironic that the CM continued to swear by the Delhi Model even though the quality of school education in Punjab was ranked better than Delhi in repeated national surveys. He said that the latest Foundation Learning Study, 2022 report had revealed that class three students of Punjab schools had a higher percentage of basic knowledge and skills when compared to their counterparts in Delhi. “The chief minister should stop championing the Delhi school education system immediately”, he added.

Asserting that the Delhi Model was costing the state dearly, Badal said “the Punjab finance minister has recently disclosed that the state revenue had registered a 47 per cent increase in excise and 24 per cent increase in GST collections during the last five months but the government had been unable to pay monthly salary on time. It even invoked RBI guarantees for the first time in the history of the state to pay salaries to employees”.

He also assured that SAD would not allow AAP and Arvind Kejriwal to rob the state of its river waters.

