CM Mann warns institutions of strict action if use of Punjabi discouraged on campus

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state government will take severe action against educational institutions found discouraging the use of Punjabi language on their campus.

Addressing the gathering during the concluding day of the inter-university youth festival at Punjabi University in Patiala, Mann said that it has come to his notice that some educational institutions are imposing fine on students for using Punjabi on campus. He said that this is unwarranted and undesirable as Punjabi is the mother tongue of those from the region. Mann warned such institutions of strict punitive action if any such fine was imposed.

Mann said that the state government was according top priority to the education sector and the government has ample funds for strengthening the education system in the state.

He said that the state government has already started recruiting for various departments and more than 20,000 government job appointment letters have been given, adding that more such jobs are in the pipeline.

Mann said that Punjab was fortunate to have got an opportunity to host two sessions of G-20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on June 22 and 23 on labour. The sessions will be held at Amritsar.