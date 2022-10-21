CM Mann steps in, orders adequate security for Sidhu to appear in court

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that orders have been issued to Patiala SSP to provide adequate security to senior Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for appearing in a court hearing at Ludhiana on Friday.

The Ludhiana court had issued fresh production warrants and ordered Sidhu to appear before the court on October 21. Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail in a road rage case.

After the dismissal of his three applications and a revision petition by local courts in Ludhiana seeking to be heard via video-conferencing, Sidhu may appear in the trial court of Ludhiana on Friday as a witness in harassment case against his party colleague Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Mann on Thursday tweeted: “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji will appear as a witness in the case in a court of Ludhiana tomorrow. Orders have been issued to provide him adequate security.”

Harcharan Singh Gill, assistant jail superintendent, Patiala jail, said that a fresh application was submitted by Sidhu on Thursday seeking adequate security for moving out of jail which was forwarded to SSP Patiala.

“We haven’t been told yet if he will appear in Ludhiana court tomorrow or not, but we forwarded his application demanding adequate security to the SSP,” said the officer.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said that all arrangements were in place if Sidhu is taken to Ludhiana court tomorrow from Patiala jail. “We will provide security as per orders,” said the SSP.

However, Sidhu had already moved the high court demanding quashing of Ludhiana court order and seeking hearing via video-conferencing. His petition in the high court is also scheduled for hearing on Friday (October 21).

“We do not yet know if he will appear in Ludhiana court tomorrow (October 21) or not. The petition in the high court will also be heard the same day. It remains to be seen if he appears in Ludhiana court physically or not,” said Senior Advocate Manjit Singh Khaira, Sidhu’s counsel in the high court.

The trial court of Ludhiana in its October 15 order had said that “a witness cannot claim his examination by the way of video-conferencing as a matter of right; it is for the court to see”.

Sidhu had refused to appear physically in the court as a witness in the harassment case against Ashu related to CLU (change of land use) scam inquiry. Ashu too is currently lodged in Patiala jail in a corruption case. Sidhu has been citing “threat to life being a Z+ protectee” and “security concerns” as the reason for not appearing in Ludhiana court.

The case against Ashu was filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who alleged that Ashu had harassed and intimidated him during the inquiry of the alleged CLU scam of Ludhiana. The file containing the probe report of the case, which was submitted by Sekhon, is now reportedly “missing” from the office of Punjab’s department of local government. The court summoned Sidhu as a witness as it was during his tenure as the local government minister that the inquiry was marked and concluded.

Unwell Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala on Thursday after he felt unwell. Assistant jail superintendent Gill said that he was brought back to jail after check-up. “He was diagnosed with low blood pressure and was treated accordingly,” said the officer.