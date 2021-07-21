CM inaugurates 100-bed makeshift Covid hospital

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift Covid hospital at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.

Describing it as yet another example of Punjabis rising to every challenge, including during war time, he said, “No war since Independence had led to such loss of lives as the Covid pandemic. We have fought together but the war is still on and we have to be prepared for the third wave”.

The 100-bed hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore with the help of HMEL Refinery, Bathinda, under the guidelines of CBRI, Roorkee. The Punjab government provided Rs. 4.5 crore for the hospital while HMEL Refinery pitched in with Rs 2 crore.

HMEL Refinery has also provided 2.6 acre land for setting up the hospital. The land is sufficient for augmenting the capacity by another 100 beds.

Health Minister Balbir Singh appreciated the establishment of such a modern facility in record time while Finance Minister Manpreet Badal lauded the role of young officers in tackling the situation.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said a similar facility would be available in Mohali soon.

HMEL’s CEO, Prabh Das, thanked all the agencies involved in the development of the hospital, which is well connected with nearby towns like Rama, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda city.