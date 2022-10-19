CM conducts surprise check at Govt Rajindra hospital in Patiala

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a surprise check at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, to take stock of the ground situation.

He inspected various wards of the hospital and also interacted with the patients to take their feedback about the state of affairs at the hospital. Mann also had detailed interaction with doctors and paramedical staff about the facilities at the hospital.

Mann said that the state government was committed to giving a facelift to the premier hospital. He said that the hospital would be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment so that people can be provided quality medical facilities.

Mann said that the hospital acts as a pivot for providing quality health services to people, especially from the adjoining districts.

He said that people visit the hospital for getting quality treatment. In case they don’t get the treatment here then they further move to PGIMER at Chandigarh due to which there is huge rush at that place, he added. However, the necessary augmentation in human resource and infrastructure will be made to ensure that this hospital is transformed into one of the best hospitals in the country, the CM said.