CM Channi announces heritage street in Talwandi Sabo, slams SAD, AAP

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit SIngh Channi, on Wednesday announced the construction of a heritage street Talwani Sabo — on lines of Amritsar and Sri Chamkaur Sahib — while simultaneously, accusing the SAD and the AAP of not doing anything for development of the holy town.

Addessing a rally at Grain Market of Talwandi Sabo , CM Channi, said that the Badals only focussed their attention on increasing their wealth while they were in power, in turn absolutely neglecting the religious town.

However, Channi added, serious efforts will now be made to develop this town as part of the overall development of Talwandi Sabo. On offer, he said,will be setting up of a model school in Rama Mandi just like the one recently built in Kharar so that children of the area get the best of education. A flyover will also be built inRam Mandi to give residents a breather from perpetual traffic snarls.

The Punjab CM, while training the gun on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asked why had the AAP chief announced Rs 2500 for women in Goa and not done the same for women in Punjab. “The AAP is a party of outsiders who have nothing to offer but false promises,” he said.

Channi, while addressing the gathering, also told the audience that the last time he came to Talwani Sabo, it was on a bicycle. “This time I came on a helicopter. It’s all because of your love and faith,” he said, amid loud cheers and claps from the public.

The Punjab CM also said that the Rs 17,000 was being offered as compensation to the farmers affected by pink bollworm, the funds for which will be released in a week. Chief Minister also lauded the efforts made by Congress leader and Talwandi Sabo Halka in-charge, Khushbaaz Jattana, for highlighting the pending issues pertaining to the area. He said that Congress government will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of Talwandi Sabo and Rama Mandi.

Punjab Transport Minister, Amarinder Singh Raja, who was also present at the occasion, on his part stated that the state roadways and Punbus are contributing Rs 1.28 crore into the coffers of state exchequer daily. Besides this, an additional Rs 14 crore tax had been collected from the defaulting buses that belonged to the Badals.

Earlier the Punjab CM had laid the foundation stone of the New Vegetable Market at Rama Mandi in the presence of Warring and Halka in-charge, Khushbaz Singh Jatana, and chairman of Improvement Trust, KK Agarwal. Other prominent names present on the occasion included former state minister, Harminder Jassi, Bathinda Deputy Commissioner, Arvindpal Singh Sandhu, IG Police (Bathinda Range) Jaskarn Singh, and SSP Ajay Maluja.