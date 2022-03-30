CM Mann promises to make Punjabi University debt free

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced another ‘guarantee’ to make Punjabi University, Patiala free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in the northern India.

While presiding over the valedictory function of three-day Punjabi cinema, television and theatre mega show jointly organized by the Punjabi Film & TV Actors’ Association and Punjabi University here at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hall, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s firm commitment that none of any student would bereft of higher education due to paucity of funds. He said that to impart the world class education to our students is the top priority of the state government.

Mann said that our youngsters would ever derive inspiration from the great gurus, seers and prophets besides valiant heroes like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. He said vendetta has no place in our government and nobody would be subjected to harassment on this count.

Pointing out further, Bhagwant Mann said that all the pending issues of teachers would be resolved to their satisfaction soon and none would be forced to resort pressure tactics like protesting against government atop water tanks. He said school and college teachers would now onwards exclusively concentrate on teaching work as their primary duty on Delhi pattern and they would not be assigned any other task except teaching.

Showing concern over youth’s exodus abroad, Mann said our youth would be given enormous opportunities to exhibit their unbounded capacities and capabilities in the state. The unfathomed energy and talent of our youth would be optimally tapped so that they could become ideal citizens of the society.

Bhagwant Mann, however, said that our youth would be imparted the best and quality education as per global standards to make them gainfully employed across the state so as to prevent them from going off shores in search of green pastures.

Reminiscing his youthful days, Mann said that he has seen several ebbs and tides while participating in the youth festivals of Punjabi University as a college student. Mann urged the parents not to thrust their aspirations upon their wards rather they should identify their aptitude and potential so as to encourage them to excel in their life.

Speaking on the occasion, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer assured the University authorities that Punjab government would provide 100% assistance for the promotion of education and sports. He emphasized the need on empowerment of youth in a positive way so as to elicit their unbounded support by aptly channelizing their energy to make Punjab as a front runner state. He said Punjabi University belongs to all Punjabis settled across the globe and it would exist for the times to come.