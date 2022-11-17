CM Mann to attend closing ceremony of ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ in Ludhiana

The closing ceremony of ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan‘ will be held on Thursday at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak stadium.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will honour sportspersons during the event.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik accompanied by police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu held a meeting with the officials and asked them to ensure that this function was held in a well organized manner.

Malik said all the arrangements for this mega event were finalized to ensure that this function was a smooth affair. She said that apart from the award ceremony, a Kabbadi match and cultural program will also be part of the mega event.