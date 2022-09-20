CLU scam: Sidhu’s revision plea dismissed

Ludhiana court of sessions judge Munish Singal on Monday dismissed the revision petition filed by former Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the alleged harassment case filed against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

Sidhu had filed the revision petition challenging the trial court’s order which declined his two applications seeking expungement of being called as a witness in the case.

Advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for Sekhon, said, “The court has pronounced Sidhu’s revision petition as dismissed. The detailed order is awaited.”

Sidhu had submitted in the court that either he should not be summoned as a witness in the case, or else he should be exempted from personal appearance and his statement be recorded via video-conferencing.

Sidhu was summoned by the trial court as a witness in the case against Ashu because it was during his tenure as local bodies minister that Ashu had allegedly issued threats over phone to Sekhon who was investigating the change of land use (CLU) scam of Ludhiana.