scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

CLU scam: Sidhu’s revision petition pending, trial court adjourns matter for September 8

The court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar adjourned the matter as a revision petition filed by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was summoned in the case as a witness, is scheduled for hearing in the sessions court on September 7.

navjot singh sidhu, Patiala Central Jail, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (PTI)

A Ludhiana court Monday adjourned the hearing in the alleged harassment case filed against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon for September 8

The court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar adjourned the matter as a revision petition filed by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was summoned in the case as a witness, is scheduled for hearing in the sessions court on September 7.

Sidhu has filed the revision petition challenging an August 18 order of the trial court by which it had issued bailable warrants against superintendent of Patiala Central jail for failing to produce the Congress leader as a witness in the court. The jail staff had informed the court that Sidhu had “refused” to attend the hearing as a witness in the case against Ashu.

The trial court had summoned Sidhu as a witness because it was during his tenure as local bodies minister that Ashu had allegedly issued threats on phone to Sekhon who was investigating the CLU scam of Ludhiana. The CLU scam probe was ordered by Sidhu and the final report was submitted by Sekhon to Sidhu’s office in 2019, and the original file is now reportedly “missing” from Punjab local bodies department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The trial court has already dismissed two applications moved by Sidhu’s counsel submitting that he should not be summoned as a witness in the case and that he cannot appear personally due to “threat to his life”.

In the fresh revision petition in the sessions court, Sidhu has now submitted that the court should “set aside the order passed by chief judicial magistrate.” He has pleaded that there was a “threat to his life” and that he is “receiving life threats from several sides”, so if need be, he should be examined via video conferencing. “…petitioner is being called as a witness in the case to prove the photocopy of the official record. However, as a matter of fact, as per the information provided, the said file has been lost.. photocopy of a document cannot be proved by the witness…Witness has been receiving life threats from several sides and therefore, provided with the Z+ category protectee status and since he is lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, the revisionist apprehends attack on himself and therefore seeks exemption from personal presence… he may be examined through video conferencing..,” reads the revision petition filed by Sidhu.

“We have filed a revision petition against the order passed by the lower court. It will be heard on September 7,” said advocate HPS Verma, counsel for Sidhu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sekhon’s counsel advocate Sachin Arora said that they have also filed a reply to Sidhu’s third application refusing to appear as a witness, in the trial court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:15:09 am
Next Story

US Fed comments infused significant volatility in global markets: RBI Governor

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement