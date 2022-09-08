CLU scam: Sidhu’s revision petition matter adjourned

The Ludhiana court of session judge Munish Singal adjourned the matter related to revision petition filed by former Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, in the alleged harassment case filed against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, Wednesday. The matter has been adjourned for September 17.

Sidhu had filed the revision petition challenging the lower court’s order which declined his both applications seeking expungement of being called as a witness in the case. However, now Sidhu has submitted in the court that his statement maybe recorded in the court via video-conferencing instead of personal hearing. “We have submitted that his statement might be recorded via video conferencing. Arguments were heard partially today and case has been adjourned for September 17,” said HPS Verma, Sidhu’s counsel.

Sidhu who is currently lodged at Patiala Central jail, was summoned by the court as a witness in the case against Ashu because it was during his tenure as local bodies minister that Ashu had allegedly issued threats on phone to Sekhon who was investigating the CLU scam of Ludhiana. The CLU scam probe was ordered by Sidhu and the final report was submitted by Sekhon to Sidhu’s office in 2019, and the original file of it, is now reportedly “missing” from Punjab local bodies department.

Sidhu had refused to appear in the court citing security threat.