CLU scam: In fresh plea, Navjot Sidhu cites ‘threat to life’ again, seeks to be heard via video-conferencing

Former Punjab minister and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, moved another application in a local Ludhiana court on Tuesday, pleading that his statement as a witness in the alleged harassment case against his party colleague Bharat Bhushan Ashu is recorded via video-conferencing “keeping in view the threats to his life”.

The case against Ashu is related to the change of land use (CLU) scam enquiry.

Earlier, three such pleas filed by Sidhu have been dismissed – two by the trial court and a revision petition by the sessions court.

In earlier pleas too, he had cited “threat to life” and “no official association with Punjab government” as reasons while refusing to appear as a witness in the case. He had also submitted that if need be, his statement might be recorded via video-conferencing, but he cannot appear physically in court. However, dismissing his pleas, the court had said that Sidhu’s “presence was necessary in order to view matter from correct perspective”.

Both Sidhu and Ashu are currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail in separate cases.

The case against former food and civil supplies minister Ashu was filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who alleged that the former minister had harassed and intimidated him during the enquiry of the alleged CLU scam of Ludhiana. The file containing the probe report of the case, which was submitted by Sekhon, is now reportedly “missing” from the office of Punjab’s department of local government. The court has summoned Sidhu as a witness as it was during his tenure as local bodies minister that enquiry was marked and concluded. According to Sekhon, Ashu was “indicted” in the report but no further action was taken.

In his fresh application submitted in the trial court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar, Sidhu has reiterated that there was a “security threat” and hence his statement should be recorded via video-conferencing.

“….The applicant has got threats to his life even prior to the period he started serving the sentence awarded to him and…Z+ security was provided to him by Government of Punjab which was also recommended by Central Government Agency/IB…,” Sidhu submitted in the court Tuesday. While producing the rules of Punjab and Haryana High Court, he has reiterated that his statement be recorded via video-conferencing.

Advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for Sekhon, said that the matter has been adjourned for October 10.

Earlier, Sidhu’s revision petition on the same lines was dismissed by the sessions court of Munish Singal, which said: “… If Sidhu can visit PGIMER Chandigarh for his medical treatment without any Z+ security, then he can also appear as a witness in the court at Ludhiana. Needless to say that it shall be the responsibility of the state to provide necessary security to him, when he is produced as a witness in the court…”.