CLU scam: Bailable warrants issued against Patiala jail official for failing to produce Navjot Sidhu

The Ludhiana court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar has issued bailable warrants to Patiala Central Jail superintendent for failing to produce former Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as a witness in the alleged harassment case filed against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

Sidhu, who is currently lodged at Patiala Central jail, was summoned by Ludhiana court as a witness in the case against Ashu because it was during his tenure as local bodies minister that Ashu had allegedly issued threats to Sekhon who was investigating the CLU scam of Ludhiana. The CLU scam probe was ordered by Sidhu and the final report was submitted by Sekhon to Sidhu’s office in 2019, the original file of which is now reportedly “missing” from Punjab local bodies department.

Sekhon, who claims to have a photocopy of the probe report, said that Ashu was indicted in it but no action was ordered against him. Sekhon, who was later dismissed from service, had moved court against Ashu, alleging that the then minister had threatened him and tried to derail the probe using political influence. Sidhu has now declined to appear as witness in the case against Ashu and has submitted three applications via his counsel in Ludhiana court appealing that he should not be made a witness in the case. He has cited “security threat” and “risk to his life” as one of the reasons. He has also submitted that since he is no longer a minister or related to the local bodies department in any official capacity, he cannot be summoned to verify any official record of the government. The court has already dismissed his two applications.

Meanwhile, in a fresh order dated August 25 (the written copy of the order was made available today), the court has now issued bailable warrants to Patiala jail superintendent for failing to produce Sidhu in court.

During the hearing on August 25, the staff of Patiala jail had told the court that Sidhu had “refused” to appear in the court as a witness in the case. The court order has recorded: “Sub-inspector Amarbir Singh, assistant superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, has turned up and submitted that he alongwith DSP Baljinder Singh, deputy security, had asked Navjot Sidhu to appear before this court in appearance to the production warrants issued by this court.. But witness Navjot Singh Sidhu has refused to appear before this court..” While issuing bailable warrants to the jail superintendent to the tune of Rs 5000, the court ordered: “Strangely, the jail authorities in whose custody the witness Navjot Singh Sidhu is presently lodged, but he bluntly refused to produce the witness in the court..” The court has also ordered a separate letter that the matter be brought to the notice of ADGP jail Punjab via a separate letter, adding that Sidhu’s applications requesting rejection of complainant’s (Sekhon’s) request to examine him as a witness, have already been dismissed.

“The jail staff in their statement in the court said that Sidhu has refused to appear as a witness in the court despite his production warrants issued by the court. The next date of hearing is now September 5,” said advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for Sekhon.