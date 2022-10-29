CLU case against Ashu: Hearing adjourned to November 4

The court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar here Friday adjourned the hearing of a harassment case against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in which former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is a witness, to November 4.

The matter was adjourned after counsel for the complainant asked for it, citing that he has to go through the recent order of the High Court which allowed Sidhu’s petition seeking hearing via video-conferencing.

Advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for the complainant, dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, said: “After going through the HC order, we might approach the High Court and avail our legal remedy. Physical presence of Sidhu is necessary to authenticate some documents which are crucial for the case..”

Sekhon had filed the case against Ashu alleging that the former minister had harassed and intimidated him during the enquiry of CLU scam of Ludhiana, when Sidhu was the minister of local government in the cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh in 2018-19.