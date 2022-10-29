scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

CLU case against Ashu: Hearing adjourned to November 4

The matter was adjourned after counsel for the complainant asked for it, citing that he has to go through the recent order of the High Court which allowed Sidhu's petition seeking hearing via video-conferencing.

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (File Photo)

The court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar here Friday adjourned the hearing of a harassment case against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in which former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is a witness, to November 4.

The matter was adjourned after counsel for the complainant asked for it, citing that he has to go through the recent order of the High Court which allowed Sidhu’s petition seeking hearing via video-conferencing.

Advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for the complainant, dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, said: “After going through the HC order, we might approach the High Court and avail our legal remedy. Physical presence of Sidhu is necessary to authenticate some documents which are crucial for the case..”

Sekhon had filed the case against Ashu alleging that the former minister had harassed and intimidated him during the enquiry of CLU scam of Ludhiana, when Sidhu was the minister of local government in the cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh in 2018-19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:39:51 am
Next Story

Punjab and Haryana HC: For physical presence in private dispute, Sidhu’s security expenses must be borne by the complainant, not state

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement