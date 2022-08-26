Clear debris along Elevated Ferozepur Road in a week: MP to NHAI

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Thursday asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to clear debris from service lanes along the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur four-lane highway within a week.

NHAI project director Krishan Sachdeva assured the MP that the work will be completed within a week.

The MP also held discussions over various road projects being executed by NHAI and asked the officers to speed up the work. He said that commuters travelling along the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur four-lane highway were harried due to the careless attitude of executive agencies.

He added that he would meet NHAI chairman on September 6 to discuss the various road infrastructure projects and will also demand a relook in the design of Bharat Nagar Chowk flyover, which was being objected by some shopkeepers and business establishments.

Arora was chairing a meeting with the officials of district administration and other departments in the district administrative complex. He also reviewed the Lumpy Skin Disease situation in Ludhiana and said 6 per cent cattle were affected.