scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Clear debris along Elevated Ferozepur Road in a week: MP to NHAI

NHAI project director Krishan Sachdeva assured the MP that the work will be completed within a week.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Thursday asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to clear debris from service lanes along the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur four-lane highway within a week.

NHAI project director Krishan Sachdeva assured the MP that the work will be completed within a week.

The MP also held discussions over various road projects being executed by NHAI and asked the officers to speed up the work. He said that commuters travelling along the elevated road project on Ludhiana-Ferozepur four-lane highway were harried due to the careless attitude of executive agencies.

He added that he would meet NHAI chairman on September 6 to discuss the various road infrastructure projects and will also demand a relook in the design of Bharat Nagar Chowk flyover, which was being objected by some shopkeepers and business establishments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

Arora was chairing a meeting with the officials of district administration and other departments in the district administrative complex. He also reviewed the Lumpy Skin Disease situation in Ludhiana and said 6 per cent cattle were affected.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:40:27 am
Next Story

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
Express Explained

Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law
Streetwise Kolkata

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement