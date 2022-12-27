Class X student from Patiala govt school made DC, SSP for a day under ‘I Aspire’ programme

Following suggestion by CM Bhagwant Mann, Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday initiated the ‘I Aspire’ drive for students of government schools who want to become IAS/IPS officers.

Mann during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town during Mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM), had directed district administration officials to start ‘I Aspire Leadership’ programme to motivate government schools to aim for IAS/IPS.

Mehfuza Mehfuza

Mehfuza, a class X student from government school, was made the Patiala deputy commissioner for a day, Tuesday. She attended the meeting on stubble burning and also saw revenue records of her village. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma also told her about the police administration procedure while she took SSP’s chair for a day.

Sawhney, while rolling out the I Aspire Leadership programme, announced that this practice will be conducted every month for a day. She said that a link has already been sent to District education officer (secondary) so that schools may register for the programme.

Aspiring students from Classes 8-12 will be given a chance to meet their role models and also live their professional life for a day. She said that the practice will help interested and hardworking students to work towards their goals. Sawhney also told Mehfuza about various competitive exams and interview processes. She was presented with a cheque, a pen and a book by DC Patiala and SSP Patiala as a token of motivation to work hard.